JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 South Africa's E.
Oppenheimer family and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings
have set up a $300 million private equity fund to
invest primarily in consumer goods and agricultural sectors
across Africa.
The 50/50 joint venture named Tana Africa Capital will
target Africa's growing young population and also focus on
agricultural production and processing of farm produce.
"The initial capital commitment is $300 million, so 150 from
each partner," James Teeger, group managing director at E
Oppenheimer & Son, told Reuters.
"We felt that was an appropriate amount to help the team
make five to six investments over the next few years."
The joint venture will also look at media, education and
healthcare across Africa, but not to the same extent as the
consumer and agriculture sectors.
Teeger said the fund would focus on larger economies on the
continent, but would not shy away from opportunities that crop
up in smaller economies.
He declined to say when Tana Africa hoped to close its first
investment but said that is has a strong deal pipeline.
Africa is seen as an increasingly attractive investment
destination, thanks to its abundant resources, fast-growing
population and rising personal incomes.
Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) said last year it aimed to invest $254
million in Africa by 2012.
Washington D.C.-based private equity group Carlyle said in
March it was entering sub-Saharan Africa, targeting investments
in consumer goods, financial services, agriculture and
infrastructure.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Erica
Billingham)