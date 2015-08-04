Aug 4 Forget Milwaukee and Brooklyn - Lagos and
Dar es Salaam are the new brewery hot spots, according to U.S.
mutual fund managers as they tap Africa's emerging beer
companies in pursuit of long-term returns on investment.
U.S. fund managers who originally entered the African market
by investing in infrastructure said the continent's youthful
demographics - large swaths of the continent are at prime
beer-drinking age - and favorable economics brought by local
production are a recipe for a profitable outlook.
"It would cost four or five times more for Tanzanians to
import beer than to make it domestically," said Babatunde Ojo,
portfolio manager for Harding Loevner's $600 million Frontier
Emerging Markets strategy.
His fund has added in recent months 730,000 shares of
Tanzania Breweries Limited and 900,000 shares of East
African Breweries, also a Tanzanian company, according
to Lipper data.
The Templeton Frontier Markets Fund noted that it added
$3.58 million to East African Breweries and $11.80 million to
Nigerian Breweries.
Roughly 45 percent of Tanzanians are between the ages of 15
and 45, prime ages for drinking beer, said Ojo.
Those demographics are reflected elsewhere in the continent.
Cities including Dar-es-Salaam and Lagos, hubs for young
professionals, are expected to experience rapid growth of their
young populations, according to a 2015 trends report by Ernst
and Young.
Africa is expected to see the largest increase in the legal
drinking age population by 2018, while in western Europe and
North America, the cumulative decline in beer volumes since 1998
has been between 5 percent and 10 percent, according to Rabobank
Research.
Mark Mobius, executive chairman of the Templeton Emerging
Markets Group, is particularly enthusiastic about Nigerian
Breweries Plc, which is majority owned by Heineken
Holding NV. Templeton Asset Management Ltd. holds 0.83
percent of the company.
"Relative to its competitors, the company (Nigerian
Breweries) imports considerably fewer raw materials - reducing
its exposure to the depreciating naira, and lessening the impact
on profit margins and turnover - and also has the strongest
distribution capability among its peers," Mobius wrote in an
email to Reuters last week.
To be sure, share prices in Nigerian Breweries and other
African peers have been falling this year as some countries
suffer from decreased revenue and other commodities and in part
because of uncertainty among minority investors about how and
whether large global liquor companies Heineken and Diageo PLC
will take their interests in Africa.
Should they choose to deemphasize beer at the expense of
spirits, that could hurt the brewers.
Furthermore, some of these stocks are thinly traded and
investing in Africa is still considered risky by many.
"If you invest in Africa, it will be a rocky ride between
the possibility of economic and political instability, but if
you look at the long-term potential, the rewards you can reap
are very interesting and worthwhile," said Francois Sonneville,
Director in Food and Agribusiness Research at Rabobank
International, a Dutch banking company.
Sonneville also said governments could impose tough taxes on
beer companies if economic growth remains low this year.
Furthermore, not all of Africa may be equally ripe for beer
sales. North African countries with large Muslim populations
have some of the highest abstention rates in the world,
according to the World Health Organization's 2014 global status
report on alcohol and health.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Linda Stern and Alan
Crosby)