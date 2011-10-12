NAIROBI Oct 12 General Electric Co , the largest U.S. conglomerate, expects to continue to grow its revenue from Africa in double digits in the next few years as the continent ramps up infrastructure, its head for Africa said on Wednesday.

GE says its revenue of about $1.5 billion from across 14 countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Angola and Kenya has been growing in double digits over the last two years.

"We see that continuing at a 10-15 percent pace. When you look at the needs of Africa, we are able to present solutions," Jay Ireland, GE president and CEO for Africa told Reuters.

"We have seen continued growth relating to the oil and gas sector, but a lot of it is just the infrastructure build that is occurring across the continent from a standpoint of more power, more electrification, improved health care, more hospitals being built."

The firm also operates in Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Rwanda Ethiopia, Zambia, Senegal and Equatorial Guinea, Ireland said, after signing an agreement with Kenya Airways to lease two Boeing 777-300ER aircrafts.

GE's revenue from Africa accounts for roughly 1 percent of its global revenue, but that share is likely to go up, Ireland said.

He said the company, which has 1,200 staff on the continent and posted him to Nairobi four months ago to focus more closely on the region, is more concerned with political risk in sub-Sahara Africa rather than currency weakness seen across much of the continent.

"From a business perspective and what is needed, the frameworks are there as long as we have stability." (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Elaine Hardcastle)