* GMO crops could increase African harvests
* Millions face hunger as drought scorches parts of Africa
* Perceptions on GM crops slowly changing
* Transition from lab tests to commercial GM growing slow
By MacDonald Dzirutwe
HARARE, Jan 7 A scorching drought in Southern
Africa that led to widespread crop failure could nudge African
nations to finally embrace genetically modified (GM) crops to
improve harvests and reduce grain imports.
The drought, which extends to South Africa, the continent's
biggest maize producer, has been exacerbated by an El Nino
weather pattern and follows dry spells last year that affected
countries from Zimbabwe to Malawi.
Aid agency Oxfam has said 10 million people, mostly in
Africa, face hunger because of droughts and poor rains.
That has brought GM crops to the fore, especially maize, a
staple crop grown and consumed in most sub-Saharan countries.
Many African countries have banned GM crops, arguing that
they will cross contaminate other plants, pollute the
environment and could have long-term health effects for humans.
Zimbabwe, for instance, says although GM crops may initially
be resistant to pests, the resistance could breakdown over time.
GMO advocates, however, say the fears are not scientifically
proven, adding that poor African farmers are likely to benefit
most from reduced use of pesticides, lower production costs,
higher yields and high prices for crops.
The African drought's impact is particularly serious for
Zimbabwe, where the economy has struggled for five years to
recover from a catastrophic recession marked by billion percent
hyperinflation and widespread food shortages.
Zimbabwe does not accept GM maize imports, and when it has
accepted emergency GM maize aid, it has been milled under
security watch.
"GM crops are one of the alternative solutions for reducing
hunger on the continent among many others which include good
agronomic practices," Jonathan Mufandaedza, chief executive at
National Biotechnology Authority of Zimbabwe, a government
agency, told Reuters.
The United States, Brazil and India are the world's largest
growers of GM crops while in Africa, South Africa is the only
country producing GM maize on a commercial scale.
Sixteen percent of Zimbabwe's population require food aid
this year. The government plans to import up to 700,000 tonnes
of maize and with its usual sources of maize like Zambia and
Tanzania facing lower harvests this year, Zimbabwe could end up
receiving GM maize after all.
This year, South Africa, which produces more than 40 percent
of Southern African maize may need to import up to 5 million
tonnes of maize due to drought, the country's largest producer
group, Grain SA said this week.
Perceptions are shifting, with Burkina Faso in West Africa,
and lately Sudan having started to grow GM cotton commercially,
Getachew Belay, an African expert on GM crops told Reuters.
"Historically, Africa has been a laggard to accept new
agricultural technologies. For GM crops, much of the problem
lies in the perception, exaggerated fear and conflicting
messages sent to policy making," said Belay.
GM POLICY FLIP-FLOPS
In 2002, Zambia experienced a severe drought that left
millions in need of food aid but it rejected GM maize offered by
donors, citing inadequate scientific information.
But last month, Zambia's Higher Education Minister Michael
Kaingu told parliament his country was embracing GM crops.
"We recognize that modern biotechnology has advanced
worldwide and, as a nation, we cannot afford to ignore the
benefits of this technology. We are alert and prepared to deal
with possible adverse risks," said Kaingu.
It is a growing trend on the continent and Belay said
Ethiopia had amended its biosafety laws to allow tests on GM
cotton, thanks to pressure from the textile industry that is
advocating for the production of cheaper cotton in that country.
Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Swaziland, Nigeria and Ghana have all
been carrying out trials on different GM crops, he said.
Agrichemicals groups such as Monsanto, the world's
largest seed company, and Syngenta are well placed to
benefit from increased use of GMOs in Africa. Monsanto conducted
trials of GM maize and cotton in some African countries,
including Zimbabwe between 2001 and 2005.
But the transition from tests to commercial growing has been
slow, a reminder of the die hard attitudes towards GM crops.
Belay said a major factor that could influence Africa to
start growing GM maize was whether China would grow GM rice,
which it has developed but not released for production.
"The real issue seems to me is lack of capacity, both
physical and human, to enforce regulation, thus attitude is
changing from 'rejection' to a kind of 'wait until we have
capacity to regulate!'," said Belay.
(Additional reporting by Chris Mfula in Lusaka and Nqobile
Dludla and Ed Stoddard in Johannesburg; Editing by James
Macharia and Toby Chopra)