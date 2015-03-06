* Growth, investment in Africa remains lopsided, localised
* Oil, mining still dominate despite consumer-driven gains
* Economies taking time to diversify
By Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, March 6 Falling commodity prices,
political upheaval and simmering conflict are exposing the
differing fortunes of Africa's economies, undermining the idea
that the continent of a billion people is on one collective
ascent.
Sub-Saharan Africa has achieved annual growth of more than 5
percent over the last decade, and foreign investment has more
than quadrupled over the same period, feeding the popular catch
phrase that Africa is 'rising'.
However, the regional cooperation, infrastructure
development and political reforms needed to diversify economies
and even out growth are taking longer than expected, speakers at
a Reuters Investment Summit said this week.
"'Africa Rising' served a purpose because it alerted people
who weren't interested in Africa before to the opportunities,"
said Simon Freemantle, senior economist at Johannesburg-based
Standard Bank, Africa's largest bank by assets.
"It is useful to move away from that now and give each
country individual attention and accept that some will build on
success and others will fall back."
For now, Africa's growth remains more disparate than any
other region in the world.
South Sudan, which won independence in 2011 after decades of
civil war, should be the best performer this year with expansion
of almost 20 percent, while oil-reliant Equatorial Guinea will
be the worst, contracting by nearly 8 percent, according to
Standard Bank.
As well as killing more than 9,000 people, the Ebola
outbreak has hammered the economies of Sierra Leone, Guinea and
Liberia in West Africa, putting them further behind bigger
countries that were not affected.
"LEARNING PROCESS"
A near halving in oil prices in the last nine months
has taken its toll on the currencies and budgets of major
producers Nigeria, Angola and Ghana but South Africa, Africa's
most developed economy and a net energy importer, has benefited
from cheaper fuel.
"Investors are going through a learning process in Africa,"
said John Vitalo, chief executive of Atlas Mara, the
investment group set-up by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond.
"They are becoming more aware that Africa is not one
monolithic place and challenges differ from country to country."
Impressive growth figures in Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and
Democratic Republic of Congo show how off-the-beaten path
countries are becoming more attractive but the largest economies
remain the focus for investors.
South Africa is likely to grow around 2 percent this year
but its GDP is thirty times that of South Sudan and twenty times
bigger than neighbouring Mozambique, which should grow 8 percent
this year on the back of new coal and gas finds.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into four resource-rich
countries - South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Mozambique -
totalled $23 billion in 2013, more than the rest of sub-Saharan
Africa combined, according to data from the 2014 United Nations
World Investment Report.
Brazil still receives more FDI than the whole of Africa.
"BIG STAY BIG"
Despite countries such as Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda and Zambia
tapping international debt markets in recent years and growing
their stock markets, 70 percent of Africa's total portfolio
investment remains in South Africa.
"If you look at the ranking of the economies in Africa over
several decades, one thing stands out: the bigger countries stay
big," said Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard
Chartered in London.
"The small countries are not necessarily catching up."
The 'Africa rising' concept was largely predicated on strong
commodity prices, the spread of mobile telephony and banking,
improving governance and a rapidly expanding middle class
offering enormous opportunities for consumer driven investment.
The bumper share price performance in the last decade of
South Africa-listed telecoms operators such as Vodacom
and MTN and retailer Shoprite support this
theory but success has not been guaranteed.
High-end South African retailer Woolworths found
Nigeria's uncertain regulation and wobbly infrastructure too
much to handle, pulling out in 2013, while Walmart's
South African subsidiary Massmart has not expanded
north as quickly as investors had hoped.
"There is this expectation that South African retailers are
going to be doing half their business in the rest of Africa in
two to three years. I don't believe that will happen," Doug
Murray, chief executive of South African fashion retailer
Foschini Group told Reuters.
"It's a very long term growth story."
