LONDON, Aug 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The global
fight to eradicate polio has set its sights on Afghanistan and
Pakistan, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday as
Africa marked a year without any new cases of the crippling
disease for the first time.
Nigeria is set to be removed from the list of polio-endemic
countries, leaving only Afghanistan and Pakistan, and raising
hopes that it will soon become the second human infectious
disease after smallpox to be eradicated.
Of the 34 new polio cases reported so far in 2015 - 28 of
them have been in Pakistan, with the rest in Afghanistan.
"Pakistan and Afghanistan need to finish the job as quickly
as possible. They are the source of the fire and you don't want
it spreading again as it has done in the past," said Oliver
Rosenbauer from the WHO's Global Polio Eradication Initiative.
Until the development of a vaccine in the 1950s, the polio
virus invaded the nervous systems of thousands of people
annually, rich and poor alike, causing irreversible paralysis
within hours.
It can spread rapidly, particularly among children and
especially in unsanitary conditions in war-torn regions, refugee
camps and areas where healthcare is limited.
As in Nigeria and Somalia, the last African nation to go a
year without a case of polio, running vaccination campaigns in
Afghanistan and Pakistan have proved challenging due to
political instability and internal conflict, Rosenbauer said.
"You also have daunting challenges like huge population
movement and slum areas where it is difficult to know how many
children there are," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
But Pakistan had made great progress in the past year as it
ran its first eradication program, he added, and WHO had seen
significantly more children vaccinated in tribal areas where the
government has limited control and access.
WHO estimates global savings of $50 billion over the next 20
years if polio is eradicated worldwide, but say that failure to
do could result in up to 200,000 new cases every year, within 10
years.
Somalia, on Tuesday, marked a year without recording a polio
infection, six weeks after Nigeria reached the same milestone.
But the continent must go another two years without a new
infection to be declared polio free, and WHO urged both
countries to avoid complacency and redouble their efforts to
keep the disease at bay.
