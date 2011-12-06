JOHANNESBURG Dec 6 The Tanzanian
subsidiary of mobile phone mast company Helios Towers Africa has
received an $85 million syndicated loan for the expansion and
improvement of its network in the east African country.
"We are spending the money towards building new towers and
upgrading existing towers," chief financial officer Andres de
Orleans Borbon told Reuters.
A significant portion of the funds, which Standard Bank
helped arrange, will be used to make existing sites
more fuel efficient, and the rest will go towards building new
towers, 150 of which are in progress.
Helios Towers Africa buys or builds the towers used by
mobile operators and then rents them back to the companies. It
has more than 2,600 in Ghana, Democratic Republic of Congo and
Tanzania, and another 850 in an affiliate Nigerian company.
It bought 1,020 towers from Millicom in Tanzania, east
Africa's most populous nation in 2010. Tanzania had more than 21
million mobile subscribers as of September, or about 46 percent
penetration.
De Orleans Borbon said HTA's operations were fully financed
and the company still had significant equity resources that it
had yet to deploy.
"We have a pipeline of opportunities that we are working
on," he said, declining to elaborate.
(Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)