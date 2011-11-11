* Eyes Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Ghana and Ethiopia
CAPE TOWN Nov 11 Specialist frontier
market investment manager Silk Invest said it would soon close
on a 150 million euro ($203.8 million) private equity fund for
Africa, which it plans to invest in food processing, storage and
distribution.
Silk, which already has total assets under management worth
130 million euros, plans to deploy the African Food Fund into
Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia Kenya and Egypt, said chief investment
officer Daniel Broby.
"We are not wanting to own agricultural land, but we want to
build the infrastructure around that, because we see that as the
greatest opportunity," he told Reuters.
Private equity firms are shy of investing in tracts of land
because of the large outlay they require and instead prefer to
build the infrastructure that will be needed to increase the
yield from the land, he said.
The firm is investing in biscuit and water companies with
its first fund, Broby said.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Jane Baird)