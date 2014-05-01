* Host is a microcosm of challenges to African nation states
* Nigeria grappling with Islamist revolt, communal violence
* Blast on Thursday kills several, follows April 14 attack
* Africa conflicts cast pall over ebullient growth story
* Nigeria: a "failing state" or "democracy in raw form"?
(Updates with latest suspected bomb attack on edge of Abuja)
By Pascal Fletcher
ABUJA, May 1 Delegates to the World Economic
Forum on Africa next week in the Nigerian capital Abuja will be
in the right place to reflect on the rising continent's
problems, as well as its undoubted potential.
Participants, including Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and
African leaders, meet as the continent's largest economy
grapples with a surging Islamist revolt and inter-communal
clashes that highlight poverty, ethnic and religious schisms,
and battles over power and resources in many parts of Africa.
"If people want to take a look at a dynamic, high-potential
place in Africa, Nigeria is that place, but it also has a whole
host of issues that are not going away anytime soon," said Mark
Shroeder, head of Sub-Saharan Africa analysis at business and
security consultancy STATFOR.
Policymakers, entrepreneurs and philanthropists attending
the 24th World Economic Forum on Africa (WEFA), a replica of the
flagship annual WEF held in Davos, Switzerland, will be
ensconced in the concrete fortress of the Abuja Hilton,
protected by 6,000 police and soldiers - the largest security
operation Nigeria has ever mounted for a summit.
An April 14 bomb blast on Abuja's outskirts, which killed at
least 75 people and was claimed by the radical Islamist group
Boko Haram, triggered the big security shield for an event which
is normally the setting for convivial and relaxed discussions.
But despite the announced security cordon around the city,
another suspected bomb exploded on Abuja's outskirts on
Thursday, killing and injuring several people.
The Hilton's air-conditioned marble interior may also not
drown out the desperate public appeals of parents of some 200
teenage schoolgirls snatched by suspected Boko Haram militants
from a northeast school in a mass abduction last month.
The incident has shocked Nigeria, triggered protests in
Abuja and embarrassed President Goodluck Jonathan's
administration, showing up the military's inability to contain a
ruthless anti-government insurgency whose targets also include
Christian churches and civilians of all races and creeds.
Nigeria's combustible ethnic, religious and regional
faultlines, fanned by the political winds of an upcoming
election 10 months away, are the legacy of its artificial
creation by former colonial masters.
In this, the West African giant, which recently replaced
South Africa as the continent's biggest economy through a
rebasing of its GDP, can be seen as a microcosm of the
post-independence pains and trauma of other struggling African
nation states - such as South Sudan and Central African
Republic.
The World Economic Forum on Africa on May 7-9 will include a
session on emerging security threats which are casting a pall on
Sub-Saharan Africa's otherwise ebullient economic promise as it
snaps at the heels of Asia as the world's second fastest-growing
region.
Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters
that the meeting's chosen theme - "Forging Inclusive Growth,
Creating Jobs" - was as relevant to Nigeria as to the rest of
Africa.
"INCLUSION PROBLEM"
The continent's most populous nation, Nigeria has tens of
millions of poor, many of them unemployed, restless youth, who
could pose a real threat to stability if neglected and left
without a future.
These masses of underprivileged and excluded from Africa's
natural wealth, such as Nigeria's oil, offer potential recruits
to Boko Haram and other radical or insurgent groups which often
arise from, or take advantage of, these social inequalities.
Okonjo-Iweala has acknowledged "an inclusion problem" as one
contributing factor behind Boko Haram.
So while Jim O'Neill, the former Goldman Sachs analyst who
coined the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India, China), sees Nigeria as
a "fantastic story" and has included it as one of the most
powerful newly emerging MINTs (Mexico, Indonesia, Nigeria and
Turkey), others like West Africa expert Gilles Yabi fear it
could be a "giant with feet of clay".
Former International Crisis Group analyst Yabi wrote in
recent blogs that Boko Haram was a monstrous product of bad
governance illustrating "the failure of the attempt to construct
a Nigerian society founded on common values".
WEFA's Nigerian hosts are keen to keep the focus positive.
"We've not had any cancellations, which is amazing to us,"
Okonjo-Iweala said.
Delegates are also expected to include former Brazilian
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, former British Prime
Minister Gordon Brown, former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan
and U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman.
Participants will swap views of Table Mountain and the azure
sea in Cape Town, South Africa, the venue for most previous WEFs
on Africa, for the sight of Aso Rock - a stark erosion-streaked
outcrop that dominates the surrounding African bush and stands
guard over the Nigerian presidential complex.
"Participants will not have a problem with security during
the summit," President Jonathan said in a statement aimed at
reassuring WEFA attendees.
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau had a chillingly different
message in a video released to some media in which he claimed
responsibility for last month's bombing of the bus station on
the edge of the federal capital of Africa's No. 1 oil producer.
"Look at us, we are right within your city, and you don't
even know how to find us," Shekau taunted Jonathan.
"FAILING STATE"
One figure who will be absent next week will be Nigerian
central bank governor Lamido Sanusi, suspended by Jonathan in
February after he denounced that up to $20 billion of state oil
revenues had failed to be paid into the national treasury.
Widely respected internationally as an anti-corruption
reformer, the urbane northern aristocrat had been a regular at
Davos. He told Reuters in Abuja this week he would be staying
away from the "African Davos" in his own country.
Nigeria's presidency, which has disputed his denunciations
of missing oil revenues as exaggerated, said he was suspended
for "recklessness" at the central bank. Sanusi has a different
story: "It's all about shooting the messenger," he said.
"If you were to look at objective criteria, you would say
that Nigeria is a failing state," he said. Finance Minister
Okonjo-Iweala prefers to talk about "democracy in raw form".
That may be small comfort to the relatives of the abducted
schoolgirls, who want the military to do more to find them.
"We're talking about the lives of 200 innocent girls," said
Lawan Abana, who has a sister and two nieces among the missing.
(Additional reporting by Tim Cocks and Felix Onuah; Editing by
Tim Cocks and Susan Fenton)