By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, May 15 In the 1980s images of
skeletal Ethiopian babies and their parents, dying from hunger
during a devastating famine, helped galvanize global
humanitarian and financial aid to drought-ravaged African
countries.
Three decades and countless droughts later and the relief
model Africa uses in response to natural disasters has hardly
changed - until now.
On May 1, Africa launched its first sovereign risk pool
insurance scheme, marking a major policy shift in the way
climatic events such as droughts, and from next year floods,
will be tackled by the world's poorest continent.
The risk pool has the potential to save thousands of lives
and billions of dollars, officials say.
At the moment, the system for responding to natural
disasters can be cumbersome and inefficient, with farmers
bearing the cost burden as livestock perish and crops fail.
In addition, international aid through appeals is secured
mostly on a special purpose basis after disaster strikes,
meaning valuable time is lost as African nations scramble to
respond to crises.
With the African Risk Capacity (ARC) pool, a less
reactionary approach is envisaged to forestall impending
calamity. The fund offers early warnings from satellite-based
rainfall data and promises to trigger speedy payouts to
governments and communities hardest hit by severe dry spells.
Kenya, Mauritania, Senegal, Mozambique and Niger are the
first five countries in the inaugural risk pool, which covers
the rainfall seasons beginning this year.
"The creation of the first ever African catastrophe
insurance pool is a transformative moment in our efforts to take
ownership and use aid more effectively," said Nigeria's Finance
Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in an ARC statement.
"It is an unprecedented way of organising ourselves with our
partners, with Africa taking the lead - taking our collective
destiny into our own hands, rather than relying on the
international community for bailouts," said Okonjo-Iweala, who
also serves as chairwoman of the ARC Agency Board.
HUGE GROWTH POTENTIAL
A specialized African Union agency, which has a separate
insurance company, ARC is initially providing $135 million of
total coverage to the five African countries.
Significant fund growth is anticipated, both for the drought
programme and when flood insurance becomes available, providing
incentives for flood-prone countries including Nigeria, Burkina
Faso and Benin to join.
"In the next five years we are aiming to have 20 plus
countries belonging to the pool, covering three or more
different perils and providing $500 million to a billion dollars
in disaster response financing," said ARC advisor Simon Young.
Agriculture is Africa's backbone, employing almost
three-quarters of the continent's workforce, mainly women who
engage in small-scale subsistence farming.
However, poor insurance penetration across the agricultural
value chain, from massive commercial rose production in Ethiopia
to smallholder farmers almost everywhere, mirrors a state of
under-development bedevilling the sector.
In India, there are more than 30 million smallholder farmers
out of a total of 120 million covered by insurance, while only
an estimated 350,000 to 400,000 farmers in Africa have policies.
"There is huge potential in this area, especially as the
industry gets much better at finding ways to deliver insurance
at affordable prices," said Christina Ulardic, head of Africa
market development at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.
Swiss Re is one of 12 top global re-insurers,
including Munich Re and Hannover Re, who
back the African risk pool and are seizing the opportunity to
substantially expand into the continent's agrarian sector.
Of the $135 million on risk, $55 million is provided via the
international re-insurance market. The fund was established with
a $200 million commitment from Germany and Britain, while donor
pledges were also received from Sweden and the Rockefeller
Foundation, among others.
Young said ARC provides a compelling platform for engagement
with the private sector, enabling African countries to benefit
from the value of global risk market access.
"It establishes a solid foundation for scaling up insurance
penetration to build resilience at the national level all the
way down to the individual farmer," Young told Reuters.
HOW IT WORKS
According to ARC analysis, a widespread catastrophic drought
in sub-Saharan Africa today would cost upwards of $3 billion in
emergency assistance, placing an "unprecedented" financial
strain on African countries and donor countries' aid budgets.
What the new system will do is provide funds to the most
needy within 120 days.
So, for example, in East Africa's largest economy Kenya,
where drought is viewed as the single most important natural
hazard and cost the $38 billion economy just over $12 billion
between 2008 and 2011, additional payments would help distressed
communities.
"ARC payouts will fund two specific activities:
unconditional cash transfers and water interventions," said
Kenya's drought operational plan submitted to ARC.
In the event of another drought in Kenya, the new system
would kick in, allocating $22.5 million out of a total ARC
payout of $30 million to more than 100,000 households.
It would augment a hunger safety net programme that
disburses cash transfers through biometric smart cards to
impoverished households in Kenya's four poorest counties.
ARC's cost-benefit analysis estimates that spending one
dollar on early intervention through ARC could reduce ultimate
economic impact by as much as $4.50.
