By Ed Stoddard
WELKOM, South Africa, Oct 16 South Africa's once
massive gold mining industry has been shrinking for years,
leaving billions of dollars of plants, worker housing and
pipelines at risk of demolition and the scrapyard.
Keen to avert this scenario, the government wants mining
companies to find alternative uses for disused facilities to
support communities and even continue to provide jobs.
"Mining communities must remain sustainable the day after
the mine closes," mines minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi told Reuters.
"When we talk about mine rehabilitation we are not talking
about just putting back the sand, but actually rebuilding those
communities," he said.
South Africa's 130-year-old gold mining sector, which has
produced a third of the bullion ever mined, has been contracting
as ore grades decline and shafts plunge to hard-to-reach depths
of up to 4 km (2-1/2 miles), the world's deepest.
The issue of disused facilities has become more pressing in
recent years as labour unrest, sliding bullion prices and
surging costs have accelerated the decline of an industry that
once laid the foundations for Africa's most developed economy.
Since 1994, after the end of apartheid, the government has
been pushing mining companies to ensure that communities are
taken care of when they close prime assets.
Retooling plants and equipment, which can no longer be used
to produce gold bars, is no easy task, however. In the event
that companies can find no alternate use for infrastructure,
they can demolish the facilities and sell off equipment for
scrap.
In a dusty corner of South Africa's Free State province,
Harmony Gold is leading the way as it finds a use for
one of its plants and for nearby land fouled by the industry.
Standing in a wind-swept field, Johann Raath, the Harmony
manager overseeing the project, plucked a large sugar beet from
the soil and held it up for inspection.
"You would not want to eat this but it will be fine as a
biofuel," said Raath, manager of the project.
The plan is to transform the crop into biofuel at a
decommissioned leaching plant, where cyanide was used as part of
the complex chemical process of extracting gold from ore.
The facility is an imposing piece of infrastructure with
several massive conical tanks and a maize of piping.
Building a new one would cost tens of millions of dollars.
Tearing it down and selling it as junk would yield a fraction of
that and also be a massive waste in a developing country keen to
step up industrialisation.
The leacher is being converted into a "digester", which will
transform biofuels into methane gas.
This in turn will be used as a substitute for fossil fuels
at another Harmony plant, where the final stages of extracting
bullion from the ore still takes place.
When that plant has finally run its course, the hope is that
other uses or markets could be found for the biofuels being
produced. Ultimately, Harmony says the aim is for the project to
promote "skills development and job creation for communities and
ensure a sustainable legacy in the Free State".
CLINICS AND POLICE STATIONS
The above-ground physical legacy of mining is not limited to
plants and processing facilities.
Africa's top bullion producer, AngloGold Ashanti,
has handed over a former mine-owned clinic to the local
community and transformed unoccupied housing units into police
stations in the Orkney area west of Johannesburg.
South Africa accounted for 79 percent of world production in
1970, when Johannesburg was dubbed the "City of Gold", but in
2013 it was only the world's sixth-largest producer, according
to Thomson Reuters GFMS data.
Its output last year of 174.2 tonnes was its lowest in over
a century, and the sector has shed tens of thousands of jobs
over the past two decades.
If the spot price, down more than a third in three
years and currently around $1,240 an ounce, falls below $1,200,
a "tipping point" could be reached that would hasten the closure
of a number of marginal gold mines worldwide.
For mines minister Ramatlhodi, finding alternative uses for
abandoned equipment has another social function: crime
prevention. The theft of copper, pipes and wiring is rife.
"If we put the infrastructure to good use, then the
community will defend it and protect it," he said.
