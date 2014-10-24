* Platinum belt on slow mend after record strike
* Miners struggle with credit even with pay raises
* Economic growth slower because of strike
By Zandi Shabalala
MARIKANA, South Africa, Oct 24 Mamsi Ngobeni sat
alongside the main road of the South African platinum belt town
of Marikana, hunched over a table with a pile of onions, apples,
loose cigarettes and tomatoes.
By just after noon she had sold about 20 rand ($1.8245)
worth of goods, well down from what she said was her usual 1,000
rand take before a five-month strike against the world's top
platinum producers drained this gritty town of cash.
Although miners here have been back at work since June with
higher wages and the strike-hit operations of Anglo American
Platinum and Lonmin are back at full
production, money is not gushing back into local businesses.
Africa's most advanced economy is also struggling to shake
off the shock of the strike, the longest in its history, and
will only manage growth of 1.4 percent this year, down from the
2.7 percent predicted in February.
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene cited "labour market
disruptions" as a key reason for the revision.
In Marikana, where 34 striking miners were shot dead by
police during a wildcat strike against Lonmin in 2012, the
length of this year's stoppage has left many miners
cash-strapped despite wage hikes of up to 20 percent as they
have to repay debt that piled up when they didn't have a pay
cheque.
"What were we going to do? We are surviving on loans," said
55-year-old Lonmin miner Mikasi Mabunda.
He said he was now forced to pay more interest on his loans
because he missed payments during the strike and the increase in
his monthly wage has had little impact on his life.
"It's not easy, the money is still not enough," he said
outside his corrugated-iron shack in a shantytown near Lonmin's
Marikana mine, 110 kms (70 miles) north-west of Johannesburg.
RIPPLES BEYOND THE PLATINUM BELT
The strike by the hardline Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) capped three years of violent labour
unrest on the platinum belt and the after shocks will long be
felt as investor confidence has been badly shaken.
"Investors took a huge knock with these platinum companies
and the long strike," said George Glynos, managing director at
financial consultancy ETM.
"It's going to take a lot for them to put more faith in the
South African economy and the mining industry."
Amplats, the world's largest platinum producer and a unit of
global mining house Anglo American, has signalled its
intention to sell off its labour-intensive operations as it
pivots to mechanised mining.
The company says such plans were in the making before the
strike but the waves of labour unrest have clearly focused the
mines of Anglo investors and accelerated the process.
Amplats said on Thursday that the strike and subsequent ramp
up had resulted in production losses of 532,000 ounces, worth
about $675 million at current prices.
Impala Platinum, also hit by the strike, will give
a production update next week but the combined industry losses
are estimated to be at least 1.2 million ounces.
Platinum is a key export earner for South Africa and such
losses can have a direct impact on the rand currency and the
country's current account deficit, which is expected to remain
dangerously wide at around 5.6 percent of GDP this year.
Prices for the precious metal used for emissions-capping
catalytic converters in automobiles remain depressed and not far
off five-year lows, adding to the woes of the industry and the
wider South African economy.
Back in Marikana, Ngobeni said her apples and other fruit
fly off the table just once a month, when miners get paid.
Otherwise, she has virtually no business.
"People just walk past, they don't buy," she said.
