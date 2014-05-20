(Clarifies Nigeria is not on World Bank list for special
facility for Conflict-Affected and Fragile Economies)
* More sophisticated investors sort "media hype" from
reality
* World Bank arm ramping up political risk insurance cover
* Support for critical Nigeria power expansion projects
* "Demonstration effect" can lift conflict-stricken states
By Pascal Fletcher
JOHANNESBURG, May 20 Investors in Africa are
increasingly able to see beyond negative headlines of violence
in nations like South Sudan, Nigeria and Kenya, but they also
seek more protection against risk for their business ventures, a
senior World Bank official said.
"There was a time when Africa for many investors was just
like a big, big country," Michel Wormser, Vice President and
Chief Operating Officer of the World Bank's Multilateral
Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), said.
"When something happened in one side of Africa, it seemed to
affect perceptions of the whole continent," he told Reuters in
Johannesburg on Tuesday during a visit to South Africa and
Namibia.
"This is not the case today. Many investors understand the
difference between countries and even understand the difference
within a country between regions and sectors," he said.
The World Bank agency provides political risk insurance and
credit cover for investors in developing nations often emerging
from years of conflict.
Wormser said most investors in Africa now had enough
sophistication to discern long-term opportunities despite a
flurry of negative news, ranging from civil war in the world's
newest nation, South Sudan, to bombs by suspected Islamist
militants in Kenya and the abduction of more than 200
schoolgirls in Nigeria by Islamist group Boko Haram.
"There is more understanding of the riskiness and more
ability from investors to distinguish between what is media hype
and what is the reality on the ground, and the likeliness of
their investment to yield what they expect," he added.
"Africa continues to be a land of great opportunities."
In Nigeria, for example, where President Goodluck Jonathan
has sought international help to combat a five-year-old Boko
Haram insurgency in the northeast that has killed thousands,
private investors were participating in ground-breaking power
generation expansion projects made possible by recent reforms.
MIGA, its sister arm the International Finance Corporation
and the World Bank itself were helping to mobilise nearly $1.7
billion of private financing for projects to expand Nigeria's
electricity generation. This involved more than $600 million of
guarantees for the Azura Edo power plant near Benin City in
southern Nigeria.
The country, which recently replaced South Africa as
Africa's largest economy through a rebasing of its GDP, only had
an installed generating capacity of 4,000 MW - 10 times less
than South Africa, Wormser said.
"Nigeria has to catch up. It's absolutely critical for its
competitiveness and its growth prospects and the World Bank
Group has opened the way for new IPPs (independent power
producers) to come to the country," he added.
Wormser said MIGA could consider supporting investments in
Nigeria's violent northeast, where the government has sought
World Bank backing for a programme to combat the poverty seen as
a factor fueling the Boko Haram rebellion there.
The agency did have a special facility for Conflict-Affected
and Fragile Economies, which it had used to support investments
in Democratic Republic of Congo, for example. But Nigeria is not
on the World Bank's current list for this facility.
REKINDLING ECONOMIC ACTIVITY
Wormser said the "huge increase" in investment flows to
Africa in recent years had been accompanied by greater efforts
by investors to insure their equity and loans against political
and commercial risk, both with private and public insurance
providers and multi-lateral insurers like MIGA.
MIGA's own coverage, including support for infrastructure
and power generation projects in several African nations, would
reach a record $3.2-3.4 billion in the 2014 fiscal year ending
June 30, up from $2.8 billion last year, he said.
About a quarter of MIGA's total cover globally this year
would be in Africa.
MIGA was also backing power expansion projects in Angola and
Cameroon, unlocking vital additional investments and funding.
Wormser said this kind of intervention by the World Bank's
political risk insurance arm in support of critical private
investments could have an influential "demonstration effect" in
rekindling job-creating economic activity in states emerging
from the chaos and destruction of internal conflicts.
He cited the case of Ivory Coast, where following the end of
a 2011 civil war MIGA provided $750 million in guarantees for a
total of $2 billion of investment in major infrastructure and
power projects.
"As a country emerges from crisis, a private project which
creates jobs, which restores services, is going to be the most
visible sign of stability," Wormser said.
"One good project, even if it is a small project, is going
to be seen as a signal for other investors that the time has
come to return to the country," he added.
