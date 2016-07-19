JERUSALEM, July 19 Israeli property developer
Africa Israel Investments and trustees of its
bondholders have asked a court to approve a sale of the
company's holdings in hard-hit subsidiary AFI Development
to Lev Leviev for 550 million shekels ($143 million).
Africa Israel, which is controlled by Leviev, is seeking a
debt settlement with bondholders for the second time since 2010.
It has 3.1 billion shekels in Israeli bonds to be repaid.
Russia-focused AFI has a market value of $85 million.
As part of the proposal, bondholders would have the right to
buy up to 10 percent of Leviev's AFI stake, Africa Israel said
on Tuesday.
London-listed AFI, which is 65 percent owned by Africa
Israel, recorded a $32 million loss in the first quarter, and
Russian bank VTB has called for early repayment of a $611
million loan to AFI Development for projects including the AFI
Mall in Moscow.
AFI has until Aug. 1 to repay its debt, make a swap
transaction or face a loss of assets.
"This deal allows us to generate significant cash flow to
the company that was not possible in a swap deal in which the
lending bank would get the major assets in Russia, mainly AFI
Mall," said Africa Israel Chief Executive Avraham Novogrocki.
"We intend to continue to work with representatives to
complete the debt settlement soon."
If the transaction is completed, Africa Israel said it would
record a loss of 2.5 billion shekels, while equity attributable
to shareholders would fall by 1.4 billion shekels.
($1 = 3.8523 shekels)
