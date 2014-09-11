JERUSALEM, Sept 11 Israeli real estate developer
Africa Israel Investments said on Thursday it raised
467 million shekels ($129 million) in a bond offering to
institutional investors.
The company, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev
Leviev, said it expects to raise a total of 775 million shekels
after the sale is open to the public in the next few days and
when options are exercised.
In the offering, Africa Israel sold a new series of
five-year bonds, which will be repaid between 2018 and 2023. The
bonds are rated "A3" by Midroog, the Israeli affiliate of
Moody's Investors Service.
Africa Israel said the new series will go towards paying
down older debt - principal and interest.
Abraham Novogrocki, chief executive of Africa Israel, said
strong demand from institutions showed confidence in the moves
the company has been making to improve its capital structure.
The company was hit hard by the real estate meltdown in the
United States, Russia and eastern Europe. It defaulted on a
series of bonds and in 2010 restructured some $2 billion of its
debt.
(1 US dollar = 3.6281 Israeli shekel)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)