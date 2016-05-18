TEL AVIV May 18 Israeli real estate developer
Africa Israel Investments said on Wednesday it is
seeking a debt settlement with bondholders for the second time
since 2010.
Africa-Israel has 3.1 billion shekels ($809.3 million) in
Israeli bonds to be repaid.
The company's Russia-focused subsidiary AFI Development
has been hurt by the weak Russian economy, which
Africa-Israel said in a statement was due to the Russia-Ukraine
conflict that resulted in international sanctions, combined with
the fall in oil prices and a sharp devaluation of the rouble.
The worsening situation has prompted Russian bank VTB to
call for early repayment of a $611 million loan to AFI
Development for projects including the AFI Mall in Moscow.
Alternatively, the parties are examining the possibility of the
loan being paid off with the bank taking possession of a number
of substantial assets.
Following the global financial crisis of 2008, Africa Israel
was hurt by the real estate meltdown in the United States,
Russia and eastern Europe. It defaulted on a series of bonds and
in 2010 it restructured 7.4 billion shekels of debt.
Africa Israel noted that following its previous debt
restructuring it sold off assets worth 6.7 billion shekels and
redeemed debt of 4.8 billion shekels.
In the fourth quarter of 2015 Africa Israel had a net loss
of 1.58 billion shekels after AFI, which is 65 percent held by
Africa Israel, posted a decline in the value of its assets of
1.96 billion shekels. AFI had a loss of $490 million in the
quarter.
Africa Israel said in March it planned to sell some assets
to generate positive cash flow to help it pay off its debts.
($1 = 3.8305 shekels)
