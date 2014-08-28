TEL AVIV Aug 28 Israeli real estate developer
Africa Israel Investments posted a slightly wider
loss in the second quarter due to the impact of the
rouble-dollar exchange rate, which hurt the valuation of its
real estate in Russia.
The company said on Thursday it had a net loss of 54 million
shekels ($15 million) in the quarter, compared with a loss of 48
million a year earlier. Revenue fell to 1.56 billion shekels
from 1.87 billion.
The company, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev
Leviev, said income from rent and operation of properties rose
19 percent to 172 million shekels mainly due to improved results
at its mall in Russia and the opening of a mall in Romania.
Africa Israel is the parent company of Russian real estate
developer AFI Development.
Africa Israel also has interests in energy, hotels and
infrastructure. In May the company raised 306 million shekels in
a rights offering.
($1 = 3.56 Shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)