TEL AVIV Nov 27 Israeli real estate developer
Africa Israel Investments posted a nearly 30 percent
rise in third quarter net profit due to higher operating income
at its shopping mall in Russia and strong results at its Israeli
property units.
The company said on Thursday it had a net profit of 55
million shekels ($14 million) in the quarter, up from 43 million
a year earlier. Revenue rose to 1.90 billion shekels from 1.87
billion.
The company, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev
Leviev, said income from rent and operation of properties rose
18 percent to 174 million shekels mainly due to improved results
at its mall in Russia and the opening of a mall in Romania.
Africa Israel is the parent company of Russian real estate
developer AFI Development.
(1 US dollar = 3.8841 Israeli shekel)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)