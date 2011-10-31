* London surpassing Johannesburg as home for African firms
* Bankers say prestige, investor pool biggest draw
* S.Africa fighting back with price, standards
By Tosin Sulaiman and David Dolan
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 When Zambian farming
firm Zambeef Products began considering a dual listing
of its stock, it looked at both the Johannesburg exchange and
London's AIM market.
Although Johannesburg was closer to home for Lusaka-based
Zambeef, the London Stock Exchange's higher profile won
in the end, and in June the company became the first Zambian
firm to list on the AIM, a market for smaller
companies.
"It was a tough decision," said Zambeef executive director
Yusuf Koya, taken after plenty of internal debate.
"A key factor in the decision process was London's
reputation as the world's financial centre, which allows us to
access a potentially wider range of investors and liquidity."
As African companies increasingly look to do dual listings,
many, like Zambeef, opt for London over Johannesburg,
challenging the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's aim to
become the gateway to Africa's capital markets.
A total of 104 African companies are listed on the London
exchange, with the majority on AIM. The combined market value of
African companies listed in London is now bigger than every
African exchange except Johannesburg.
Just under $2.1 billion was raised by African companies on
the London bourse in 19 transactions in 2010, representing about
90 percent of all equity capital raised by Africa-focused
companies in 2010, said Ibukun Adebayo, the LSE's head of equity
primary markets
Dual listings are critical for companies that outgrow their
home exchanges, where thin liquidity keeps large investors out.
Big bourses such as London and Johannesburg also boast
tougher disclosure requirements, reassuring investors concerned
about Africa's corporate governance.
LONDON CALLING
London-based investors tend to have a bigger appetite for
emerging market assets than their South African counterparts,
bankers say.
"South African investors don't understand Africa risk in the
same way UK investors do," said one pan-Africa private equity
banker.
London-listed companies may also be easier to sell,
especially to investors in Asia or North America, who are not as
familiar with the Johannesburg exchange.
"London has built a status for itself. When you're going to
market a company listed in London versus a company listed on the
JSE, people understand London, despite whatever jurisdiction
you're going to," said one veteran capital markets banker based
in Johannesburg.
Smaller companies, especially those with a niche focus, are
more likely to have more industry peers on the AIM, making
valuations more accurate, the banker said.
"People understand valuation of medium-sized, growing
companies on AIM. They get more fairly analysed if they go to
AIM. Their peer group is a bigger peer group on AIM."
Nicky Newton-King, the incoming CEO of exchange operator
JSE Ltd, recognises that Johannesburg faces a tough challenge
from London. However, she points out that Johannesburg offers a
world-class standard of disclosure for a lower price and less
hassle than its rival.
"You can come to the JSE, you can raise the money here, and
your shares will be traded in a very liquid environment, a very
respected environment. Without going through the costs and the
hoops of listing in London, but with exactly the same
standards," she said.
With about 30 to 40 percent of trade on the Johannesburg
exchange done by foreign investors, African firms should have no
problem reaching overseas investors from Johannesburg, she said.
NOT A BACKWATER
While not as high-profile as London, the Johannesburg
exchange is hardly a backwater: the bourse is one of the world's
20 largest by market value, and was ranked No.1 for regulation
in 2010 by the World Economic Forum, beating global heavyweights
including London.
About 20 African companies are listed on the exchange,
excluding South African firms. The JSE's Africa board has
managed to attract just two listings since its 2009 launch.
Newton-King is optimistic that a regulatory change this
month allowing foreign firms to be included in tracking funds
should help draw more overseas companies.
It may be that Johannesburg's biggest hurdle is something
hard to quantify: prestige.
"It's far more prestigious as a company to have a London
listing than a JSE listing," said the private equity banker.
Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank became the first
Nigerian company and the first African bank to be listed on the
London Stock Exchange when it issued $750 million worth of
global depositary receipts (GUARq.L) in July 2007.
"With most of the customers back home it gives you an edge
to know that we have international standards. When we go
marketing offshore it also pays," said Ade Adebiyi, the bank's
managing director in the UK.
(Erica Billingham)