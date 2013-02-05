CAPE TOWN Feb 5 Global mining group Anglo
American could consider bringing a partner into its
flagship Minas Rio iron ore asset in Brazil, outgoing chief
executive Cynthia Carroll said on the sidelines of a mining
conference.
The Minas Rio project - a bruising top-of-the-market deal
that contributed to Carroll's fall from grace and planned
departure from the company - has been hit by delays and cost
overruns. Anglo wrote $4 billion off the value of the asset last
week, and said the mine would cost $8.8 billion to develop, more
than three times original estimates.
"If it makes economic sense we will pursue it. We have been
talking about a partnership for some time. We really need to
establish what that value is," Carroll told Reuters.
She declined to comment on any ongoing discussions.
Carroll also said the company would push through with a
planned overhaul of its platinum arm, despite fierce resistance
from South Africa's government, politicians and unions.
"It is not a matter of pushing back. We have a plan and we
are going to work through that plan," Carroll said.