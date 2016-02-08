CAPE TOWN Feb 8 South Africa's Anglo American Platinum will cut 1,000 jobs at its struggling Twickenham mine, Chief Executive Chris Griffith told Reuters on Monday on the sidelines of a mining conference in Cape Town.

Amplats reported an 86 percent drop in full-year profit on Monday, hit by write-downs and restructuring costs amid plunging commodity prices. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)