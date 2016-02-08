* CEO rules out sale on mine
* Amplats plans to re-start project when prices recover
* NUM says "worried about the jobs bloodbath"
(Adds CEO quotes, union reaction, details)
By Zandi Shabalala
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 South Africa's Anglo American
Platinum will cut 1,000 jobs at its struggling
Twickenham mine, the firm's chief executive said on Monday, but
ruled out a sale of the mine.
Amplats, a unit of global mining group Anglo American
, is pivoting its strategy on newer and more mechanised
mines and removing unprofitable ounces following a record
five-month strike in 2014 that damaged the viability of its
mines.
Platinum prices have been battered by growth concerns in key
consumer China and oversupply worries forcing firms to abandon
projects and sell mines to cope.
"That's unfortunately one of the outcomes of putting a
project like that on care and maintenance. And it's about 1,000
people affected," Chief Executive Chris Griffith told Reuters at
a mining conference in Cape Town when asked about job cuts.
Amplats said last year that its mechanisation drive would be
implemented at Twickenham, a mine project it has been developing
in South Africa as it prepares to shed labour-intensive assets.
Griffith on Monday said the company ruled out selling
Twickenham project and will consider restarting the project
again when the platinum market improves.
It was not immediately clear how many people work at the
mine, or when the job cuts would take effect.
"It's a very tough pricing environment and we have to make
sure that we look at every area of costs," he said, adding that
the mine was losing money.
Amplats impaired Twickenham, which is based in the northern
Limpopo province, for 3.5 billion rand ($219 million) and has
started a consultation process with unions on job cuts.
The National Union of Mineworkers, which is the majority
union at the mine, said it would oppose the job cuts.
"We are worried about the jobs bloodbath in the South
African mining industry. Are mining companies here to create
jobs or are they here to cut jobs? It looks like the companies
are here to cut jobs and focus on profits," NUM spokesman
Livhuwani Mammburu said.
Mining firms in Africa's most industrialised are struggling
due to weakening global commodities prices for the country's
platinum, gold, iron ore and coal exports.
Amplats reported an 86 percent drop in full-year profit on
Monday, hit by write-downs and restructuring costs amid plunging
commodity prices.
($1 = 16.0115 rand)
(Editing by James Macharia)