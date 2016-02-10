(Updates with AngloGold statement)
ACCRA Feb 10 AngloGold Ashanti said on
Wednesday its head of corporate affairs in Ghana was killed
during a riot involving illegal miners at its Obuasi mine,
which is idle as the company waits for a partner for the
operation.
The death on Saturday is another setback for the Ghana
operation of Africa's top gold producer. AngloGold said earlier
it would not seek a new joint venture partner for Obuasi until
it had an investment deal with the government.
"John (Owusu) was fatally injured in a car accident as he
and colleagues tried to flee after a large group of illegal
miners hurled rocks and other projectiles at mine employees,
police and security personnel," said a company statement, which
called the attack unprovoked.
The military had withdrawn its protection on Feb. 2 after an
initial incursion without giving a reason and in violation of a
company agreement with the Chamber of Mines, the statement said.
There was no immediate comment from the Chamber.
The company has withdrawn all non-essential employees and
staff who remain are performing critical tasks including
underground pumping and ventilation, the statement said.
Owusu died when a dispute between artisanal miners working
on part of the Obuasi site and pressing for access to a larger
portion of the mine escalated into a riot, senior union leader
Samuel Dwamenah told Reuters from Obuasi.
Randgold Resources in December pulled out of a joint
venture with AngloGold to redevelop Obuasi, a decision that
could spell closure for one of Ghana's most important mines.
Miners are under pressure due to the slump in the gold
price. The difficulties are intensified at the century-old
Obuasi mine, which has not turned a profit for more than a
decade and requires heavy investment.
AngloGold laid off thousands of workers at the mine in the
central Ashanti region in 2014 and suspended its operation but
said it would step up investment with a view to reopening in
2016.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard in Cape Town and Matthew Mpoke Bigg
in Accra; Editing by Katharine Houreld)