CAPE TOWN Feb 7 South Africa will
encourage companies to process raw minerals before they are
exported, the mines minister said on Tuesday, to increase
value-added jobs in the resource industry.
Africa's largest economy is keen to diversify its mining
sector through the processing of raw minerals before export,
known as beneficiation.
"A beneficiation strategy has been adopted by government.
Five minerals which will be a priority are manganese, iron ore,
coal, platinum and titanium," Susan Shabangu told a news
briefing on the sidelines of an annual mining conference.
She said the strategy would not lead to a "complete ban on
exports", but did not give futher details.
South Africa accounts for about 80 percent of global
platinum supply, so any move to add value to the precious metal
will be keenly watched by markets.
Saddled with an official jobless rate of 25 percent, South
Africa is desperate to create jobs.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)