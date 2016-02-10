CAPE TOWN Feb 10 Democratic Republic of Congo has dropped plans to revise its mining code to boost government revenues, the country's mines minister said on Wednesday, bowing to fierce industry pressure amid steep commodity price drops.

The government of Africa's leading copper producer initiated the review of the country's 2002 mining code in 2012, but mining companies objected strenuously to proposed tax and royalty increases, which they said would chase off new investment.

Mines minister Martin Kabwelulu told delegates at an annual mining conference in Cape Town that the government would not change the code, assuring investors that their money was safe.

"At this point, it should be noted that ... the government has opted to maintain the application of the mining code and its provisions currently in place," a slideshow presented by Kabwelulu stated.

Congo's chamber of mines president Simon Tuma-Waku said in a statement that the government "recognised that a more onerous code would drive investors away from what was already a stressed market."

"With the uncertainty out of the way, the DRC can now return to being a competitive mining investment destination, to the benefit of the government as well as the industry," he added.

Benchmark copper fell 25 percent last year and copper prices are expected to hit their lowest average in more than a decade this year as global supply outruns demand, a Reuters survey of metal analysts showed last month.

London-based campaign group Global Witness, however, criticised the decision as a missed opportunity to improve management of a sector riddled with corruption.

"Weak regulation of the mining sector means that Congo's government does not have the revenues to pay for the schools, hospitals and roads that the population desperately needs," Nathaniel Dyer, a Congo campaigner for the group, said in a statement.

"Congo's government appears to have caved in to industry pressure to maintain the cosy fiscal terms and lax regulations governing Congo's mining sector."

Congo's copper production fell 3.3 percent in 2015 to 995,805 tonnes, the chamber of mines said Wednesday in its annual report, in part due to the suspension of production at Glencore's Katanga Mining unit.

Congo is also the world's leading producer of cobalt and mines significant quantities of gold, diamonds, tin and tantalum. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala in Cape Town and Aaron Ross in Kinshasa; editing by Katharine Houreld)