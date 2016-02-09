* Platinum price has tumbled, firms struggling
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Feb 9 South Africa plans to set up a
fuel cell component plant by 2018, the latest initiative from
the world's top platinum producer to increase demand for the
metal and support firms hit by plunging prices and labour
strife.
The price of platinum has fallen about 30 percent
year-on-year, forcing miners to sell assets and cut production
and jobs. Around two-thirds of the industry, whose mines were
damaged by a five-month strike in 2014, are making losses.
Vinay Somera, chief executive of Isondo Precious Metals,
said his firm was preparing a feasibility study and had secured
a licence from U.S-based Chemours Technology, to assemble
components for the fuel cells using platinum.
Fuel cells generate electric power by combining hydrogen and
oxygen over a catalyst such as platinum. The metal has so far
mainly been used in catalysts to make diesel cars cleaner.
"We are looking to get manufacturing in the ground in the
next one to two years," Somera told Reuters on the sidelines of
an African mining conference in Cape Town.
Under the deal with Chemours, Isondo would manufacture,
market and sell licensed fuel cell components globally.
Somera said a key advantage for his firm would be to bring
the cost of the technology down by sourcing the metal locally.
The government has also promised tax incentives for the
manufacturing to take place in special economic zones, he said.
Rob Davies, the trade and industry minister, said at the
conference his department was paying 15 million rand ($928,000)
to fund part of the cost of the feasibility study.
"We want to establish this technology as something which
builds into the platinum industry, supports and sustains an
expansion and stabilization of the platinum industry," he said.
Somera said his firm was also looking at fuel cell stacks on
gas pipelines in Nigeria and using micro-grid fuel cells for
rural electrification across Africa.
The current market for fuel cells is around 15,000 to 20,000
ounces of platinum a year, with a projected outlook of 50,000
ounces plus beyond five years, Somera said.
Should the automotive sector adopt the technology, then only
a shift by only a very small fraction of the world's fleet could
lift demand. Fuel cell powered cars use between five and 10
times more platinum than a diesel catalytic converter, analysts
say.
"The automotive sector is the holy grail," Somera said.
($1 = 16.1555 rand)
(Editing by James Macharia)