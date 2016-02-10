CAPE TOWN Feb 10 Africa's top gold producer
AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday that it would not
look for a new joint venture partner for its Obuasi mine in
Ghana until it had an investment agreement with the government.
Randgold Resources in December pulled out of a joint
venture with AngloGold to redevelop Obuasi, a decision that
could spell closure for one of Ghana's most important mines.
"With regards to Obuasi, we are now firmly of the view that
we must now progress our discussion with the Ghanian government
to obtain all regulatory approvals which are necessary to
conclude a satisfactory investment agreement," AngloGold chief
executive Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, who goes by the name
Venkat, told the Investing in African Mining conference.
"Only then we will we restart the search for a joint venture
partner," Venkat said.
AngloGold laid off thousands of workers at the mine in the
central Ashanti region in 2014 and depressed bullion prices have
left questions marks around the mine's viability.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)