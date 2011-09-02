* Overall risk of investing in African countries seen lower
* Nationalisation, state-mandated ownership schemes still
risks
PERTH Sep 2 Africa's mining sector has taken
off in the past few years, with companies that may once have
thought the continent too risky now keen to invest, despite the
continuing challenges of doing business there.
With demand for commodities such as iron ore set to jump in
the next decade as industrialisation and urbanisation increase
demand, miners are increasingly turning to Africa.
"We believe many African countries will be well placed to
meet this demand," David Joyce, head of expansion projects for
Rio Tinto's iron ore group, said at an industry conference this
week in Perth, Australia.
The move has coincided with an increase in stability in some
parts of the continent.
African Lion, a venture capital fund that has been investing
in African resources projects for over 10 years, said it had
seen a gradual upswing in the number of African countries it
considers to be low risk from 10 in 1999 to 14 in 2011.
Ten to 15 years ago, Africa was "just too high risk -- you
couldn't raise capital for African projects; you'd get no credit
on the Australian stock exchange for progress you were making
there," Rick Yeates, managing director for Middle Island
Resources , said, citing the perception of Africa as
"corrupt and warring" as chief concerns at the time.
But the pendulum has swung the other way in recent years,
Yeates said, in part due to efforts by African governments to
make regulations more transparent and consistent.
"West Africa last year was flavour of the month; everyone
had to have a project in West Africa if they wanted to attract
the attention of fund managers," said Yeates, who spent 23 years
as a mining industry consultant.
In Australia, the number of companies with African projects
listed on the Australian stock exchange has jumped from 40 to
170 in the last nine years, according to industry publication
Paydirt media.
FEARS LINGER
But those in the industry said there were still some regions
that prompted concern for miners, with South Africa and
Zimbabwe, which have both introduced laws to increase black
ownership, singled out for criticism.
South Africa is currently debating mine nationalisation and
has also targeted giving previously excluded blacks a greater
share of ownership.
But Sandile Nogxina, an advisor to the South African mines
minister, said the issue of nationalisation would be "put to
bed" by mid-2012 when the ruling party meets to debate the
issue.
In the meantime, nationalisation was not government policy,
Nogxina said.
"Nationalisation is not policy for South Africa, and there
is no government process that is formulating a policy on
nationalisation," he said.
Zimbabwe's minister of economic planning and investment
promotion, Tapiwa Mashakada, also tried to reassure investors at
the conference, saying a recent law mandating 51 percent local
ownership was "flexible".
"It is a flexible law, and investors are given time to
comply. It's not about seizure of assets. It's not about
expropriation," Mashakada said.
Taxes were also high on the list of miners' worries.
"In the past year, at least 10 African countries have either
increased or announced an intention to increase the take of the
state from resource projects," said resources lawyer Michael
Blakiston, a partner at Gilbert and Tonkin Lawyers.
Blakiston said African states were asking for larger chunks
of industry profits in the wake of high commodity prices that
have pushed some miners' profits to record highs.
"A state should not be so seduced by the performance of
these companies, as they do not represent the endeavours of the
industry as a whole ... The mining industry as a whole has not
necessarily been making super profits," he said.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Will Waterman)