CAPE TOWN Feb 7 Jonah Capital, a private
investment company and exploration partner of miner Kumba Iron
Ore in Liberia, expects further ventures with the Anglo
American unit to tap West Africa's mining potential.
Kumba is one of the world's largest exporters of steelmaking
ingredient iron ore, but its operations are concentrated in
South Africa, and have been hit in the wave of strikes that has
swept the country's mining sector.
It announced a partnership with Jonah last September to tap
two exploration sites in Liberia.
"There was a slight discomfort that Kumba was not in West
Africa. It is a second footprint (for them) in West and central
Africa and there is room for further (cooperation)," Fidel
Jonah, the group's executive director, said on the sidelines of
a mining conference.
The fate of dozens of West African iron ore projects -
typically challenging due to a dearth of rail, road and port
links - has been in the balance since funding began to dry up
for junior producers during the crisis.
Majors, meanwhile, are under pressure from investors to pull
away from tougher, capital-intensive projects.
Executives at Jonah Capital, set up by Ghanaian entrepreneur
and former AngloGold Ashanti President Sam Jonah, say it is well
placed to capitalise on rivals' absence as prices come down,
helping it build a presence in a region where it says more than
500 million tonnes per year of potential iron ore production is
being investigated.
"When the price drops off and people fall back, competition
for ground drops off as well," Fidel Jonah said.
"Sometimes that is to our advantage - when the prices are
high, it is like the wild west."
Outside the joint ventures with Anglo's Kumba and
exploration, Jonah Capital also owns the Buchanan project, which
is set to begin exporting iron ore fines left by LAMCO, a
corporation that operated during Liberia's exporting heyday and
until the 1990s. In the 1960s, the country was the world's
third-largest iron ore exporter.
The Buchanan operation will produce 1.2 million tonnes per
year of concentrate over 5 to 7 years, and Jonah is already
being courted by potential buyers for the ore, though it
declined to specify.
Jonah's Liberian mining and development activities are
currently funded internally - helping it sidestep difficult
equity and debt markets - but it could bring in other partners
as it develops its projects, including commodity traders eager
to snap up iron ore.
It is also looking outside Liberia to countries like
Cameroon, Jonah said.
Sources familiar with the matter said last year that Jonah
Capital was one of several bidders in the sale process for BHP
Billiton's stake in the Nimba iron ore project in
Guinea, as it was interested in Liberian exploration licences
being sold alongside the main holding. The sources have since
said Jonah is no longer in the running, but the group declined
to comment.