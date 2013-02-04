CAPE TOWN Feb 4 Tanzania's minerals minister
said on Monday the government could impose windfall taxes on
mining companies if they reap huge profits from the commodity
cycle.
Tanzania is Africa's fourth-biggest gold producer and the
mining industry has been complaining since the government passed
legislation over two years ago that included a rise in royalties
on gold exports to 4 percent of gross value from 3 percent of
"netback" value.
Minister Sospeter Muhongo said the tax regime was not set in
stone and the government could offer relief to companies when
times were tough.
"If they are making losses, will they keep quiet? When they
are going to make huge losses they are going to approach the
government," Muhongo told Reuters on the sidelines of a African
mining conference in Cape Town.
"If they are going to make huge profits, we will also
approach them," he said.
Asked if this meant windfall taxes could be introduced, he
replied "yes".
Many African governments say they need to extract more
revenue from their mining and oil industries to spread the
benefits of resource wealth more widely.
But some investors are concerned about the rise of so-called
"resource nationalism", especially since other industry costs
have been on the rise in recent years.
Major gold mining companies in Tanzania include African
Barrick Gold Plc, which has four gold-producing mines,
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd and Resolute Mining Ltd.