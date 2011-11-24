LISBON Nov 24 Crisis-hit Portugal's cries
for help from Angola, a former colony, show not only how tough
times are for Lisbon, they also give the oil-rich African nation
a chance to boost its foreign investments and prestige at
bargain prices.
Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho's trip to Luanda last
week to court Angolan investment in a Portugal mired in
recession produced a great deal of talk about the colonial
tables turning.
But the response from Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos
Santos was distinctly measured and stressed the need for mutual
benefit from any deals, suggesting cold self-interest will lie
at the heart of his decision-making.
"This is not humanitarian aid. It's an opportunity for
Angola to benefit from this context to increase its positions in
Portugal and earn prestige with the European Union," said Filipe
Garcia, head of consultancy Informacao de Mercados Financeiros.
Angola gained independence from Portugal in 1976 but then
plunged into a devastating 27-year civil war that ended in 2002.
Its massive oil revenues -- it is Africa's biggest crude
producer after Nigeria -- have since allowed it to post rapid
economic growth, with analysts forecasting double-digit
expansion next year.
They have also let Angolan firms, most of them tied to the
state, invest heavily in Portugal and acquire large stakes in
banks Millennium BCP and Banco BPI, oil
company Galp and cable operator Zon.
State oil giant Sonangol, Angola's de facto sovereign wealth
fund, is so influential that shares in Millennium, Lisbon's
biggest private bank, leapt 37 percent on Monday on an
unconfirmed report Sonangol planned to increase its stake.
FIRE-SALE
Precisely how Angola may help its former master remains to
be seen.
Analysts say the most likely route is by taking part in a
fire-sale privatisation programme that includes the off-loading
of state holdings in utility EDP, grid operator REN
, oil and gas firm Galp and airline TAP.
"Galp is already being discussed," said Cristina Casalinho,
chief economist at BPI Research in Lisbon, referring to talks
about Sonangol's stated aim of turning its indirect stake in the
company into a direct one.
"But EDP and REN could be of interest too, as they are in
sectors which Angola needs to develop at home, so there could be
benefits in terms of know-how and partnerships," she added.
Conversely, increasing holdings in Portugal's banks makes
less sense given the dent to profits that is likely to follow
from a state recapitalisation process due under the terms of
Lisbon's 78 billion euro bailout.
UNIQUE RELATIONSHIP
Since they went their separate ways, the two countries have
enjoyed unusually strong links, with an estimated 7,000
Portuguese companies operating in Angola and 100,000 expatriates
working in key sectors such as oil, banking and construction.
Trade is also robust, with Portuguese exports to Angola
totalling over 1.9 billion euros last year, Lisbon's
fifth-biggest export destination.
"The relationship is in many ways unique. It is quite
unusual for a European country to count an African country among
its top five overseas markets," said Victor Lopes, economist for
Sub-Saharan Africa at Standard Chartered.
It may not be that way forever.
Some analysts say Angola's long-term plans to diversify away
from oil by boosting domestic agriculture and manufacturing will
reduce its reliance on imports - thereby hitting its main
supplier, Portugal.
The uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook, and
therefore oil prices, is also likely to make Angola nervous
about committing too much capital to Portugal when it may be
needing it for itself in 12 months' time.
A 2008 collapse in oil prices hit Luanda hard, with the
kwanza coming under huge pressure in 2009 and the
government having to turn to the IMF for help as its reserves
dwindled.
It also ran up more than $6 billion in unpaid bills with the
Portuguese and Brazilian construction companies helping rebuild
roads, railways and ports destroyed during the decades of war.
"Angola's economy is extremely vulnerable to volatility in
the oil price, and they've only just got out of the last
downward turn," said Alex Vines, an analyst at London's Chatham
House think-tank.
"This is about prestige and Angolan statement, rather than
making money, but whether they will actually go through with
some of the things the Portuguese have been offering, I have my
doubts."
(Additional reporting and editing by Ed Cropley in
Johannesburg/Toby Chopra)