NAIROBI, June 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Africa can
create jobs, improve social services and cut poverty if its
governments can stem the $50 billion a year lost in illicit
outflows, mainly through multinationals, campaigners said on
Thursday.
"Africa is bleeding," said Tendai Murisa, executive director
of Trust Africa, a development organisation based in Senegal.
"We are tired and we have had enough."
If illicit financial outflows were retained in Africa, the
world's poorest continent could improve its people's health,
education and incomes, six pan-African lobby groups said at the
launch of a campaign 'Stop The Bleeding'.
A U.N. panel led by former South African president Thabo
Mbeki has estimated that the $50 billion a year Africa loses in
illicit outflows is double the official development aid that
flows into the continent.
The campaigners said that crackdowns on tax evasion and
illicit financial flows and improved tax collection in
developing countries would raise more money than any likely
increase in foreign aid.
"The idea is to build huge pressure from below, people's
pressure from below, that can force our governments to begin to
think differently," said Joel Akhator Odigie, coordinator for
the International Trade Union Confederation-Africa.
"This so-called overseas development assistance is money
that is coming in reverse... When you trace its origin, much of
it is coming from our continent."
Over the past decade, Africa has enjoyed strong economic
growth of around five percent a year, but much of this has
failed to benefit ordinary people.
Multinationals, particularly those working in the oil, gas
and mining industries, account for 60 percent of the lost
revenues, the campaigners said.
Criminal activities such as trafficking and poaching account
for 30 percent of the total and corruption for 10 percent, they
said.
Multinationals often shift their profits to countries with
low or zero tax rates and arrange payments between parent
companies and subsidiaries to hide revenues and lower their tax
bills, the U.N. panel said.
African governments should stop offering multinationals tax
holidays and incentives, and negotiate mining agreements at a
regional level to ensure better terms, Murisa said.
World leaders will discuss ways of raising trillions of
dollars to achieve 17 Sustainable Development Goals at a
development finance summit in Addis Ababa in July.
The goals, due to be adopted by the United Nations in
September, address a wide range of issues from healthcare for
all, to education, water, energy and protecting the environment.
(Reporting by Katy Migiro, editing by Tim Pearce. Please credit
the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)