JOHANNESBURG May 13 South Africa's Naspers
unit Showmax has expanded its video streaming services
into 36 African countries where it aims to lure viewers with a
mix of local and international content, the company said on
Friday.
Naspers' video on demand service was launched in August last
year ahead of global competitor Netflix's entry into
Africa's most industrialised country in January, setting up a
race for the rest of the continent.
Showmax has expanded into Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Senegal
and Mauritius and plans to offer content in the Swahili language
spoken widely in eastern Africa as well as shows from Nigeria's
film industry.
Showmax's head of products Barron Ernst said in a statement
that low download speeds and the high cost of access were
significant hurdles for internet-based services in Africa, but
the company had designed its application to download content and
view it later while offline.
The company said it is hoping to capitalise on the rapid
uptake of smartphones and improving telecommunications
infrastructure on the continent.
"The growth potential of the African market is huge, and
we're not the only internet TV service looking to meet that
demand," said Ernst.
