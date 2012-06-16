By Mark Gleeson
CAPE TOWN, June 16 Former winners Cameroon and
Nigeria advanced to the final round of African Nations Cup
qualifying on Saturday but both were unconvincing as they
laboured against lowly opposition.
Cameroon beat Guinea Bissau 1-0 with a late goal in Yaounde
for a 2-0 aggregate win over a side more than 100 places below
them in the FIFA rankings.
In Calabar, Nigeria beat 119th-ranked Rwanda 2-0, following
a 0-0 draw in the first leg, though they endured some anxious
moments before moving through.
They were joined in the next stage of qualifying by the Cape
Verde Islands, Liberia, Malawi, Sierra Leone and Uganda.
Benjamin Moukandjo scored an 81st-minute winner for
Cameroon, who continue to struggle in front of goal in the
absence of Samuel Eto'o.
The Cameroon captain is serving a suspension imposed by his
own federation for leading a players' strike last year.
Nigeria scored early through Ike Uche and Ahmed Musa doubled
the lead just before the hour mark. Rwanda rattled the Nigerian
crossbar in a late rally.
Uganda had the biggest success of the day, with a 4-0 home
win over Congo in Kampala overturning a 3-1 first-leg deficit.
Sierra Leone beat Sao Tome and Principe 4-2 to go through
5-4 on aggregate, while Liberia held out for a goalless draw in
Namibia to go through 1-0 on aggregate.
Christopher-John Banda scored for a second successive week
as Malawi beat Chad 2-0 in Blantyre after losing 3-2 in the
first leg.
The Cape Verde Islands won 3-1 at home to Madagascar to
complete a 7-1 aggregate triumph.
Saturday's aggregate winners now play in the final round of
two-legged ties later this year to determine the qualifiers for
the 2013 finals in South Africa.
There are seven more first-round, second-leg qualifiers on
Sunday.
