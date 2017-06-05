CAPE TOWN, June 5 Equatorial Guinea has signed a
production-sharing contract for offshore block EG-11 with U.S.
oil major ExxonMobil, the hydrocarbons ministry said on
Monday.
"Block EG-11 is the jewel among a group of already very
prospective blocks that we are signing in 2017," said Gabriel
Obiang Lima, the minister of mines and hydrocarbons in
Sub-Saharan Africa's third largest producer.
ExxonMobil already operates Zafiro field, the largest oil
producing field in Equatorial Guinea, and Obiang Lima said the
deal was not part of the 2016 licensing round, whose winning
bidders are expected to be announced later on Monday.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)