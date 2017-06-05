CAPE TOWN, June 5 Equatorial Guinea, which is
developing Africa's first deep-water floating Liquefied Natural
Gas (LNG) platform, sees scope for another two similar platforms
by December, the petroleum minister said on Monday.
The former Spanish colony is developing the multi-billion
dollar Fortuna floating LNG project in partnership with Ophir
Energy and has selected seven companies for as many
blocks in its 2016 licensing round, minister Gabriel Obiang Lima
told delegates attending an African oil conference in Cape Town.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)