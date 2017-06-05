CAPE TOWN, June 5 Equatorial Guinea, which is developing Africa's first deep-water floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) platform, sees scope for another two similar platforms by December, the petroleum minister said on Monday.

The former Spanish colony is developing the multi-billion dollar Fortuna floating LNG project in partnership with Ophir Energy and has selected seven companies for as many blocks in its 2016 licensing round, minister Gabriel Obiang Lima told delegates attending an African oil conference in Cape Town. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)