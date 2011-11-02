CAPE TOWN Nov 2 Equatorial Guinea wants a more aggressive oil and gas exploration programme as it seeks enhanced foreign investment in its mainstay hydrocarbon economy and expects to sign at least 10 new production sharing contracts (PSC) by June 2012, a minister said on Wednesday.

Last year the sub-Saharan nation, one of Africa's largest oil producers, signed several oil concession deals, including two with Russia's Gazprom Neft < SIBN.MM >.

Gabriel Obiang Lima, the country's Minister of Mines, Industry and Energy, said a bid round for new blocks would likely be held in January as the country invited companies to submit letters of intent to acquire acreage.

"This is a new policy of the government of Equatorial Guinea, to have a more aggressive exploration (programme) and invite companies to come into the country," Obiang Lima told an Africa oil and gas conference. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf)