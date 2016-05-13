* Exxon declares force majeure on major crude stream
* Explosion hits Chevron facility in Nigeria's delta
* Nigerian output already down to 1.65 mln bpd from 2.2 mln
* Output could fall to lowest since 1970
By Florence Tan and Simon Falush
SINGAPORE/LONDON, May 13 U.S. oil major Exxon
Mobil Corp said on Friday it has suspended exports from
Nigeria's top crude stream, adding to economic strains from
unrest and violence that have cut production to its lowest in
decades.
Exxon Mobil said it had declared a force majeure - a
suspension of deliveries because of events beyond its control -
on Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil grade BFO-QUA, and that a
portion of production had been curtailed after a drilling rig
damaged a pipeline.
In a separate incident on Friday, an explosion rocked
Chevron Corp's oil well at the Marakaba pipeline in
Warri in Nigeria's Delta region, a security source said, the
second blast at a facility of the U.S. oil major within a week,
feeding concern over a revived militant campaign in the area.
Chevron had no immediate comment, while Nigeria's army,
which has stepped up its presence in the region, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Last week, Chevron said its platform in the Delta
was attacked by militants.
The outages adds to production problems at two of the other
largest crude streams, Bonny Light and Forcados, which have
already taken Nigeria's output to a 22-year low.
Royal Dutch Shell shut a major pipeline earlier
this week and declared force majeure on Bonny Light crude
exports on Wednesday, while an attack in February on a pipeline
also caused it to shut the 250,000 bpd Forcados export terminal.
Nigeria's oil production has fallen to 1.65 million barrels
per day (bpd) due to militant attacks, Finance Minister Kemi
Adeosun said on Friday, from 2.2 million bpd.
If outages at Qua Iboe and other streams are prolonged,
Nigerian output could fall to around 1.2 million bpd, according
to Reuters calculations. This would be the lowest output since
1970, according to BP's statistical review.
Nigeria had been Africa's largest crude exporter with its
economy heavily reliant on oil up until this year, when rampant
oil theft and corruption has kept production well below
capacity.
As a result, Angola has overtaken Nigeria as the continent's
largest producer since March, according to OPEC figures.
Oil prices have jumped around 20 percent so far this
quarter, their biggest such rise since 2011.
Brent crude has surged to $47 per barrel from $27 in
January, in part because of production problems in Africa's
former largest producer as well as a decline in U.S. output.
Nigeria was due to export 337,000 bpd in May, according to
initial loading programmes released in March.
