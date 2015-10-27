CAPE TOWN Oct 27 Oil cartel OPEC's decision to defend market share to counter a U.S. shale boom was "completely rational" and a sustained period of low prices was on the cards, Glencore's Chairman Tony Hayward said on Tuesday.

Hayward said low prices had stimulated demand - expected this year to be 2 million barrels a day of incremental increases over 2014 - but Iran and Libya were wild cards that could affect global supply and demand dynamics.

"I think we do need to be prepared for a period of sustained low prices absent any form of intervention," he told an African oil and gas conference in Cape Town. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)