UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAPE TOWN Oct 27 Oil cartel OPEC's decision to defend market share to counter a U.S. shale boom was "completely rational" and a sustained period of low prices was on the cards, Glencore's Chairman Tony Hayward said on Tuesday.
Hayward said low prices had stimulated demand - expected this year to be 2 million barrels a day of incremental increases over 2014 - but Iran and Libya were wild cards that could affect global supply and demand dynamics.
"I think we do need to be prepared for a period of sustained low prices absent any form of intervention," he told an African oil and gas conference in Cape Town. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources