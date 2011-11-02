* Sasol has 100 percent interest in block

* May offer up to 25 percent (Adds advisor comment)

CAPE TOWN Nov 2 South African petrochemicals group Sasol is looking for partners to help it develop its Sofala offshore Mozambican gas block, a conference heard on Wednesday.

"We will be looking for partners in this block,," Ebbie Haan, managing director of Sasol Petroleum International, told the Africa Upstream conference which is part of Africa Oil Week in Cape Town.

Sasol has said its offshore Mozambique blocks have "significant prospective resources." In the Sofala block Sasol currently has a 100 percent interest.

Majid Shafiq, managing director of corporate finance at FirstEnergy Capital, which is advising Sasol on the deal, said the group was looking to offer around a 25 percent stake in the project in exchange for help on it.

"They want someone to carry out the work for the second exploration period," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Wendell Roelf)