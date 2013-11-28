By Wendell Roelf
| CAPE TOWN
CAPE TOWN Nov 28 Mozambique's first commercial
production and sale of crude oil is set for next year from a
small but profitable inland oil field at Inhassoro, a senior
official at South African operator Sasol said on
Thursday.
"It's a small development, but it is a sign perhaps there is
more," Ebbie Haan, Sasol Petroleum International's managing
director, told Reuters on the sidelines of an African oil and
gas conference.
"If we were to develop (the field) with one or two wells in
the first phase, we would be talking about multiples of 1,100.
So if we drill two wells, you probably get 2,000 barrels a day,"
he added.
Recent discoveries of gas and coal have triggered billions
of dollars in investment in the former Portuguese colony.
Haan said Sasol planned to invest around $2.4 billion in
Mozambique for a variety of projects until 2018, when the
southern African nation is expected to export its first cargoes
of liquefied natural gas.
Sasol, the first mover in oil and gas exploration in
Mozambique, has conducted extended well testing on the Inhassoro
oil rim and produced over 236,000 barrels of light oil to the
end of March this year as part of an appraisal programme.
Haan said commerciality was declared earlier this year on
the Inhassoro G6 and G10 oil reservoirs in the PSA block, and
the natural gas fields in Temane G8 and Temane East are also
viable.
Sasol is the world's top gas-to-liquid fuel producer, with a
plant in Qatar and others planned in United States and Canada.
The company aims to take advantage of Mozambique's plans to use
gas reserves for power, fertilizers and methanol.
The company is preparing to expand an existing Mozambique
gas processing facility and a pipeline to South Africa.
Sasol is also exploring offshore Mozambique, where some of
the world's largest gas discoveries in the last decade have been
made.
"We are looking at the upcoming bid round, and we have
onshore exploration blocks left, so we have a good funnel of
opportunities," Haan said.
Mozambique is poised to launch its fifth oil and gas bidding
round in 2014, a government official said this week.
Mozambique's image as a stable African success story
recently has been blotted by shootings and ambushes in the
centre and north, carried out by fighters from the Renamo
opposition movement, which fought a 1975-1992 war with the
ruling Frelimo party.
