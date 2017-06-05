(Recasts, adds detail)
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, June 5 South Sudan will drill 30 new
wells this year and significantly boost oil output as it chases
a peak 350,000 barrels a day target by mid-2018, the petroleum
minister said on Monday.
East Africa's only mature oil producer, South Sudan has been
courting new investment to revitalise an oil sector where output
has been curbed to 130,000 bpd amid security challenges.
"We are estimating by the end of the year we will reach
200,000 barrels per day. We will make sure it reaches what it
used to be," Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, the petroleum minister, told
journalists on the sidelines of an African oil conference in
Cape Town.
The nation, which seceded from Sudan in 2011 but plunged
into civil war just over two years later, aimed to double output
in the financial year starting in July, the finance minister
said in January.
Gatkuoth said the country would also resume stalled
negotiations with Tullow Oil and Total over
Block B1 and B2 after it halted direct talks in April due to
"irreconcilable differences".
"But now they have written to me to say they are interested
to resume the negotiation so that we can reach a deal," he said.
Disagreements with the companies included recovery costs,
capital gains tax as well as the period of exploration, Gatkuoth
said.
Blocks B1 and B2 were once part of a 120,000 square
kilometre area known as Block B, which was divided into three
licenses in 2012 and is thought to be rich in hydrocarbons
although very little drilling has been done there.
The main operators in South Sudan, which has proven reserves
of around 3.5 billion barrels of oil, are China National
Petroleum Company, Malaysia's state-owned Petronas and India's
ONGC Videsh.
Gatkuoth told delegates earlier that the country intended
increasing its refinery capacity to supply fuel to neighbouring
countries, the petroleum minister said on Monday.
"We are focusing on four or five refineries so we can
finally be able to sell to Ethiopia, Sudan, Kenya and Uganda,"
he said.
Gatkuoth said the country's first refinery, a 10,000 bpd
Russian-built plant in the Upper Nile region, was expected to
start operating in August.
Other refineries under consideration include a 60,000 bpd
plant close to the Ethiopian border as well as a 50,000 bpd in
the oil-producing region of Paluch.
