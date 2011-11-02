CAPE TOWN Nov 2 Norway's Statoil ,
which is a small partner in two fields in Libya, said on
Wednesday it was in no hurry to send staff back to the country
because of safety concerns.
"We won't send any of our people there until we feel
comfortable that they are safe," Thore Kristiansen, Statoil's
head of development and production for South America and
sub-Saharan Africa, told Reuters on the sidelines of an Africa
oil conference.
The company's Libya office remains closed but it aims to
reopen it when the security situation allows.
Security remains a major concern for investors and oil
majors in the north African country as Libya's interim ruling
council seeks to impose order in the post-Gaddafi era.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard)