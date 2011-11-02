CAPE TOWN Nov 2 Norway's Statoil , which is a small partner in two fields in Libya, said on Wednesday it was in no hurry to send staff back to the country because of safety concerns.

"We won't send any of our people there until we feel comfortable that they are safe," Thore Kristiansen, Statoil's head of development and production for South America and sub-Saharan Africa, told Reuters on the sidelines of an Africa oil conference.

The company's Libya office remains closed but it aims to reopen it when the security situation allows.

Security remains a major concern for investors and oil majors in the north African country as Libya's interim ruling council seeks to impose order in the post-Gaddafi era. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)