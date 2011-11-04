CAPE TOWN Nov 4 French oil company Total
says it expects onshore production to start in Libya
early next year and it was not renegotiating oil contracts with
the new government after late leader Muammar Gaddafi was
overthrown, a senior company official said on Friday.
Jacques Marraud des Grottes, Total's senior vice-president
Africa, also said the company will start paying taxes as crude
output rose and was not doing so currently.
"It's coming. You first have to produce and then you will
pay tax," he told journalists on the sidelines of an African oil
conference.
Asked if onshore production could start in the first quarter
of 2012, Des Grottes said: "Yes".
He added that investment into Africa, which accounts for
almost a third of Total's overall oil production, would be
higher next year than the $6 billion invested in 2011.
"We certainly have large developments to come so certainly
investment will stay at a rather high level and will certainly
slightly increase (from $6 billion in 2011)," Des Grottes said.
