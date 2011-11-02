CAPE TOWN Nov 2 British oil exploration and production firm Tullow Oil said on Wednesday it was aiming to lift output to 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in 2012 from around 75,000 currently.

Tullow's vice president for African business Tim O'Hanlon outlined this target in a presentation to the Africa Upstream conference which is part of Africa Oil Week in Cape Town.

Tullow, which has extensive interests across Africa, said earlier in the week that it had signed a deal with Mauritania and its partners that will enable it to take charge of the development of three oil and gas discoveries made off the coast of the west African country. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Wendell Roelf)