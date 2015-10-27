CAPE TOWN Oct 27 Africa-focused oil explorer
and producer Tullow Oil expects its Ten Field
development in Ghana to start producing oil next year and
deliver significant cash flow, the company's vice president for
Africa said on Tuesday.
Tim O'Hanlon, speaking at the Africa Oil conference
organised by Global Pacific & Partners, also said the company
was trimming capital spending in the face of depressed prices,
to $1.2 to $1.4 billion next year from $1.9 billion in 2015.
He also said the company hoped to get a production license
this year in Uganda, the central African country where Tullow
discovered oil in 2006.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Wendell Roelf; Editing by James
Macharia)