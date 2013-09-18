JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 Private equity firm
Phatisa has closed its biggest fund, the African Agriculture
Fund, which has secured commitments of $243 million, it said on
Wednesday.
Private equity investors are increasingly targeting
sub-Saharan Africa, drawn by some of the fastest economic growth
rates in the world and expanding consumption.
But while private equity financing has been on an upward
trend, it has not yet reached its 2008 peak, when fund managers
raised $2.2 billion. Last year, investors committed $1.4 billion
to funds, according to data from the Emerging Markets Private
Equity Association.
Phatisa has already invested $84 million of the agriculture
fund, which started in 2011, and intends to disburse half of the
equity before yearend.
It has already put money into nine projects in seven African
countries, ranging from palm oil in Sierra Leone and the
Democratic Republic of Congo, to poultry farming in Zambia and
beverage bottling in Ivory Coast.
Phatisa also oversees a $41.5 million Pan African Housing
Fund and has another $285 million under management.
Earlier this year, South Africa's Ethos Private Equity
raised $800 million for a new Africa-focused fund, while Helios
bagged another $900 million in the previous year.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Stella
Mapenzauswa)