By Ed Cropley

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 Africa is the world's fastest-growing mobile phone market and the poorest continent will be home to 738 million handsets, or nearly three mobiles for every four of its people, by the end of next year, an industry survey said on Wednesday.

The study by the GSMA, which represents mobile operators, said annual growth in penetration rates in Africa had been almost 20 percent since 2005, with pre-paid subscriptions accounting for 96 percent of services.

However, "huge untapped potential" remained, it said, because more than one in three people in Africa's 25 biggest phone markets still had no access to mobile services.

Voice services continued to dominate the industry, which generates $56 billion in revenues, or 3.5 percent of African GDP, the study said, although data usage was creeping up as 3G and 4G networks were rolled out.

Emerging markets telecoms research firm Delta Partners said at the start of this year it expected non-voice revenue in Africa, including short messaging services, to hit $10 billion by 2014, from about $5 billion currently.

The rapid expansion of mobile phone usage in Africa is cited as a major driver of strong economic growth in the last decade, with the World Bank estimating that every 10 percent increase in mobile penetration leads to a 0.8 percentage point rise in GDP.

The GSMA urged African governments to give more spectrum to mobile services, saying the current allocations were much less than in Europe, the Americas and Asia, and could hamper the expansion of mobile coverage in rural areas as well as the growth of data services.

"Policymakers and regulators need to come up with clear roadmaps for spectrum allocation," Peter Lyons, the GSMA's regional director of spectrum policy, told Reuters.

South Africa's MTN is the continent's biggest mobile operator, with 158 million subscribers, although this also includes other emerging markets such as Syria and Iran.

Other players are Britain's Vodafone , France Telecom , India's Bharti Airtel and Egypt's Orascom Telecom .

Africa's status as the fastest-growing mobile market looked safe for several years, Lyons said.

"It's now the fastest-growing market in the world, and I think it can remain the fastest-growing market for some time," he said. "One hundred percent penetration is an important milestone, but it's by no means a ceiling." (Editing by Jon Herskovitz)