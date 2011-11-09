* Nearly 75 percent of Africans have mobiles
* Annual subscriber growth of 20 percent
* Governments urged to allocate more spectrum bandwidth
(Adds comment)
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 Africa is the world's
fastest-growing mobile phone market and the poorest continent
will be home to 738 million handsets, or nearly three mobiles
for every four of its people, by the end of next year, an
industry survey said on Wednesday.
The study by the GSMA, which represents mobile operators,
said annual growth in penetration rates in Africa had been
almost 20 percent since 2005, with pre-paid subscriptions
accounting for 96 percent of services.
However, "huge untapped potential" remained, it said,
because more than one in three people in Africa's 25 biggest
phone markets still had no access to mobile services.
Voice services continued to dominate the industry, which
generates $56 billion in revenues, or 3.5 percent of African
GDP, the study said, although data usage was creeping up as 3G
and 4G networks were rolled out.
Emerging markets telecoms research firm Delta Partners said
at the start of this year it expected non-voice revenue in
Africa, including short messaging services, to hit $10 billion
by 2014, from about $5 billion currently.
The rapid expansion of mobile phone usage in Africa is cited
as a major driver of strong economic growth in the last decade,
with the World Bank estimating that every 10 percent increase in
mobile penetration leads to a 0.8 percentage point rise in GDP.
The GSMA urged African governments to give more spectrum to
mobile services, saying the current allocations were much less
than in Europe, the Americas and Asia, and could hamper the
expansion of mobile coverage in rural areas as well as the
growth of data services.
"Policymakers and regulators need to come up with clear
roadmaps for spectrum allocation," Peter Lyons, the GSMA's
regional director of spectrum policy, told Reuters.
South Africa's MTN is the continent's biggest
mobile operator, with 158 million subscribers, although this
also includes other emerging markets such as Syria and Iran.
Other players are Britain's Vodafone , France Telecom
, India's Bharti Airtel and Egypt's Orascom
Telecom .
Africa's status as the fastest-growing mobile market looked
safe for several years, Lyons said.
"It's now the fastest-growing market in the world, and I
think it can remain the fastest-growing market for some time,"
he said. "One hundred percent penetration is an important
milestone, but it's by no means a ceiling."
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz)