ABIDJAN May 26 Four crew members kidnapped from
a container ship off the West African nation of Equatorial
Guinea in April have been released, the vessel's management
company said.
Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea region, which includes Africa's
biggest oil producer Nigeria, is pushing up costs for shipping
firms operating there. Many experts believe the region's pirate
gangs grew out of insurgent groups involved in oil theft in
Nigeria's restless Delta region.
Pirates raided the Liberia-flagged ship, the Hansa Marburg,
on April 22.
"The four seafarers, who were taken from the vessel by armed
men 130 miles (210 km) southwest of Malabo, Equatorial Guinea,
and held hostage, have now been released," Hamburg-based
shipping firm Leonhardt and Blumberg said in a statement.
The company said the crew - two Ukrainians, one Russian and
one from the Pacific island nation of Kiribati - were in good
spirits, but gave no further details of their release to "avoid
encouraging further criminal acts of this kind".
The region is an important source of oil, cocoa and metals
for world markets. International navies have not launched
counter-piracy missions in the Gulf of Guinea, unlike in
Somalia, where piracy was once rampant and has been largely
brought under control.
Many vessels are forced to anchor off regional ports with
little protection, making them soft targets for criminals.
