By Yara Bayoumy
| NAIROBI, April 3
NAIROBI, April 3 Better surveillance and stiffer
penalties must be imposed to combat rhino poaching in Africa,
which if left unchecked could see the species become extinct in
the wild by 2025, regional conservation officials said on
Tuesday.
The world's rhino population has declined 90 percent since
1970, conservationists estimate. On the African continent, there
are some 20,150 white rhinos that are near threatened and 4,840
black rhinos that are critically endangered.
"We've certainly reached a tipping point in rhino
populations. There is no way that our national populations can
sustain the level of poaching," Pelham Jones, chairman of the
South Africa Private Rhino Owners Association, told Reuters on
the sidelines of a conservation summit in Nairobi.
"What I've seen in the past is that many politicians ...
have solidly got their heads in the sand ... The attitude of
saying that there is no crisis is a statement of denial. There
is a crisis," Jones said.
Last year, 448 rhinos were poached in South Africa alone, a
33 percent increase compared to the year before, driven by high
demand from Asian countries where the rhino horn is purported to
cure cancer. Scientists have widely dismissed the assertion.
South Africa is home to more than 90 percent of Africa's
rhino population.
The price of rhinoceros horn has soared to $50,000 per kg,
higher than the price of gold, the summit, hosted by the African
Wildlife Foundation, said.
STEPPING UP LAW ENFORCEMENT
Julius Kipng'etich, director of the Kenya Wildlife Service,
said prevention was key, but if rhino were killed the poachers
must be hunted down and investigations carried out.
Kenya has already killed six poachers so far in 2012 hunting
for elephant, buffalo and rhinos, compared to an average of six
poachers per year over the past three years.
The two-day summit brought together representatives from
Botswana, Kenya, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe as well
as the United States.
The summit called for more advanced communication
technology, vehicles and helicopters to help anti-poaching units
as poachers resort to more sophisticated methods to kill rhinos.
In 2009, nearly 70 percent of illegally killed rhinos were
shot, but methods such as the use of poison and immobilising
drugs are now being used to avoid detection.
The conference also recommended harsher penalties be imposed
on the illegal trade coupled with improved detection by using
sniffer dogs at airports.
"And then of course ... the consuming countries must be
educated because the myths around rhino horn is just
ridiculous," Kipng'etich said.
Rhino poaching has surged since 2007, in part as a growing
affluent class in countries such as Vietnam and Thailand spend
more on rhino horn for traditional medicine.
Rhino horn has been used for centuries in Chinese medicine,
where it was ground into a powder and often mixed with hot water
to treat a variety of maladies including rheumatism, gout, high
fever and even devil possession.
"When you talk about rhino horn, what drives it? It used to
be an aphrodisiac. But because Viagra came, that has now been
dropped. (Now they say it cures) cancer, you see how the
criminals change tune?" Kipng'etich said.
(Editing by Richard Lough)